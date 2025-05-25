In a shocking incident, a minor boy allegedly killed his grandmother in Uttar Pradesh. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said that the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. It is reported that the 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandmother after she refused to give him INR 500 rupees to buy perfume and go out to roam. The journalist also stated that the elderly woman had asked the court for the responsibility of her grandson 11 years ago. Lucknow Murder Attempt Caught on Camera: ASI Injured After Man Attacks Him With Bow and Arrow Outside CBI Office Over 1993 Railway Dismissal in Uttar Pradesh; Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces.

Minor Boy Kills Grandmother in Lucknow

लखनऊ में एक 14 साल के पोते ने अपनी ही दादी की हत्या कर दी. हत्या सिर्फ़ इसलिए कर दी क्योंकि दादी ने उसे परफ्यूम खरीदने और घूमने के लिए 500 रुपए नहीं दिये. इसी दादी ने 11 साल पहले अपने बेटे की निशानी (पोते) की जिम्मेदारी कोर्ट से मांगी थी. इतनी छोटी उम्र के बच्चे इतने बड़े बड़े… pic.twitter.com/uNc9hh2T6r — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)