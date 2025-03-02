In a shocking turn of events in Uttar Pradesh’s Malihabad, a minor girl set herself on fire after allegedly being assaulted by a neighbor in her home in Lucknow. The incident occurred when the young girl was alone at home, and a man from the neighborhood reportedly entered, assaulted her, and fled when confronted by the family. According to DCP Vishwajeet Shrivastava, the girl, fearing her father's reaction to the assault, took the drastic step of self-immolation. The girl is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Lucknow, where her condition remains critical. Police have arrested the accused with investigation underway. Lucknow Shocker: Furious Over Being Ignored, Man Kills Woman, Her 6-Year-Old Daughter in UP; Stages Robbery To Mislead Police.

Lucknow Case: Girl Sets Herself on Fire, Accused Arrested

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A minor girl set herself on fire after allegedly being assaulted by a neighbor in her home DCP Vishwajeet Shrivastava says, "A woman from village Kasmandi Kalan, Malihabad, filed a written complaint at the Malihabad police station, stating that her… pic.twitter.com/MoB7cnaCPc — IANS (@ians_india) March 2, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

