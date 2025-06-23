A video from KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow has surfaced on social media, showing a woman crying for help and alleging assault and denial of treatment. In the video, she can be heard saying, “What is happening in this hospital, I am being beaten, my brother is being beaten and they are not providing treatment to my brother.” The woman accused hospital staff and a security guard of beating her and her brother when she requested oxygen for him. The guard reportedly tried to chase her away during the incident. The KGMU administration has acknowledged the video and said it is investigating the matter, with action expected against those found responsible. Lucknow Shocker: Upset Over Boyfriend’s Murder by Husband and Son, Married Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow Woman Alleges Assault at KGMU Trauma Centre

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)