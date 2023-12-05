Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of shelter homes in Bhopal on Tuesday, December 5. While talking to the media, Chauhan said, “Many of our brothers and sisters live in night shelters. We have given instructions that all necessary measures should be taken for cold weather conditions.” There are also possibilities of cold waves. I have come here to see the arrangements. Wherever there is any deficiency, it will be filled, he added. ‘I Won’t Be Going to Delhi’: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Visit Chhindwara, Where BJP Lost All Seven Seats in Assembly Elections 2023.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Takes Stock of Shelter Homes in Bhopal

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan says, "Many of our brothers and sisters live in night shelters. We have given instructions that all necessary measures should be taken for cold weather conditions. There are also possibilities of cold waves. I have come here to see… pic.twitter.com/GIzeJV7ZqM — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

