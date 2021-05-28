A viral video from Madhya Pradesh's Satna is doing rounds on social media purportedly showing that used PPE kits, masks, and hand gloves were being washed for resale. Rajesh Sahi, SDM has taken a stock of the situation and has initiated an investigation into the matter.

