Madurai Food Poisoning: 9 People Fall Ill After Consuming Grilled Chicken at a Restaurant at Chinnakadai Street in Tamil Nadu, Eatery Penalised for Hygiene Violations

At least nine people fell ill due to food poisoning in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district recently. Accoding to news agency ANI, the nine people reportedly fell ill after consuming grilled chicken at a restaurant at Chinnakadai Street, Sholavandan, in Madurai. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, February 4. After receiving complaints, officials from the Food Safety Department and the police launched a detailed investigation and initially penalised the restaurant for hygiene violations. Out of the nine affected people, four were admitted to the Sholavandan Government Hospital, while the remaining five, who had mild diarrhoea, were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai. Two of them were discharged after receiving treatment at Sholavandan Hospital, while the others are still receiving medical care. Kolhapur Food Poisoning: Around 300 People Fall Ill in Maharashtra's Shivnakwadi Village After Mahaprasad Event, Video Surfaces.

Nine People Fall Ill in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Nine people reportedly fell ill after consuming grilled chicken at a restaurant at Chinnakadai Street, Sholavandan in Madurai on the night of 4th February. Following the complaints, officials from the Food Safety Department and the police launched a detailed… — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)