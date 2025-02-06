Madurai Food Poisoning: 9 People Fall Ill After Consuming Grilled Chicken at a Restaurant at Chinnakadai Street in Tamil Nadu, Eatery Penalised for Hygiene Violations

The nine people reportedly fell ill after consuming grilled chicken at a restaurant at Chinnakadai Street, Sholavandan, in Madurai. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, February 4.

Madurai Food Poisoning: 9 People Fall Ill After Consuming Grilled Chicken at a Restaurant at Chinnakadai Street in Tamil Nadu, Eatery Penalised for Hygiene Violations
Representational Image (File Photo)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2025 07:33 AM IST

At least nine people fell ill due to food poisoning in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district recently. Accoding to news agency ANI, the nine people reportedly fell ill after consuming grilled chicken at a restaurant at Chinnakadai Street, Sholavandan, in Madurai. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, February 4. After receiving complaints, officials from the Food Safety Department and the police launched a detailed investigation and initially penalised the restaurant for hygiene violations. Out of the nine affected people, four were admitted to the Sholavandan Government Hospital, while the remaining five, who had mild diarrhoea, were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai. Two of them were discharged after receiving treatment at Sholavandan Hospital, while the others are still receiving medical care. Kolhapur Food Poisoning: Around 300 People Fall Ill in Maharashtra's Shivnakwadi Village After Mahaprasad Event, Video Surfaces.

Nine People Fall Ill in Tamil Nadu

