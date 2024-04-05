In a disturbing case of double murder in Bulandshahr, businessmen Rajeev Garg and Sudhir Garg were brutally murdered over a dispute involving a supposed "magic coin". The coin, believed to possess miraculous properties, became the centre of a deadly scheme. Their domestic help, Rishabh, aided by an accomplice, orchestrated the murders in a bid to obtain the coin and purportedly become "crorepati" overnight. The victims, uncle and nephew, were found brutally murdered on the banks of the Ganga River after being missing since April 1. Authorities suspect the perpetrators also sought foreign buyers for the alleged "magical coin". Double Murder Rocks Badaun: Saloon Owners Kill Two Brothers Over Past Enmity in Uttar Pradesh, Angry Mob Set Fire to Their Shop (Watch Video).

'Magic Coin' Leads to Double Murder

यही वो जादुई सिक्का है, जिसने व्यापारी राजीव गर्ग और सुधीर गर्ग की जान ले ली। वे अक्सर कहा करते थे कि दुनिया में इस तरह के सिर्फ 26 सिक्के हैं। ये सिक्का मौसम बदल सकता है, धातु बदल सकता है और मनचाही इच्छा पूरी कर सकता है। दोनों व्यापारी अक्सर ये भी कहते थे कि वो इस सिक्के को 1000… https://t.co/1lHt14NpQR pic.twitter.com/lqq0Yi0nyU — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)