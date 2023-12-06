Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, December 5, paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai. Besides Bais and CM Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Today is the 67th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Every year, December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas in his remembrance. Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2023: Here Are Some Key Facts About Chief Architect of Indian Constitution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute

#WATCH | Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FUDswB4qEG — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

