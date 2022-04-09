In a shocking incident, 69 people from Maharashtra's Police Training College were admitted to the government hospital in Dhule on April 8 after they complained of stomach-ache and vomiting. Pravin Kumar Patil, SP, Dhule said, "It seems they fell ill after dinner. All are fine now while 29 are under observation. Probe underway."

