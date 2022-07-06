Amravati Police on Wednesday detained four people for making threat calls to people who posted social media posts in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and her remarks on the Prophet. The detainees are being questioned, said PI Nilima Araj, City Kotwali police station.

