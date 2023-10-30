A dispute over parking turned brutal when a coconut seller attacked three people with machete in Maharashtra's Jalgaon. The incident occurred at around 10 am on Sunday, October 29. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The brawl erupted when one of the victim, a Dr who came for surgery at Neelkamal Hospital in the Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir area of ​​Jalgaon city, parked his car on the roadside. An argument erupted between a coconut seller and the victim over this, following which he attacked the victim and his two colleagues.

