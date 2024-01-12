A 21-year-old woman of Thailand nationality was arrested at with illegal drugs at the Mumbai Airport on Friday, January 12, 2024. Cocaine worth Rs 40 crores in the international market was seized from her luggage. According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the woman who had travelled from Addis Ababa was arrested under the NDPS Act. Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Arrested With Cocaine Worth Rs 51 Lakh.

DRI Arrests Woman With Drugs Worth Rs 40 Crores at Mumbai Airport

Maharashtra | A 21-year-old woman of Thailand nationality was arrested at Mumbai airport and cocaine worth Rs 40 crores in the international market was seized from her luggage. She was arrested under NDPS Act. The woman had travelled from Addis Ababa: Directorate of Revenue… — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)