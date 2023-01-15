A man identified as Dr Sushant Kadam was booked after he entered into a physical altercation with a woman doctor in Mumbai. Kadam also verbally abused the woman doctor and gave her life threats. Kurar police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation into the incident is underway. Video: Uttar Pradesh Policeman Hurls Abuses at Man, Slaps Him Nine Times Within Seconds in Amroha; Suspended.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | FIR registered at Kurar Police Station in Mumbai against one Dr Sushant Kadam for allegedly entering into a physical altercation with a woman doctor, verbally abusing and giving her life threats. Case registered u/s 509, 323, 504 & 506 of IPC: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

