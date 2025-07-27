A golden jackal was recently spotted eating jackfruit in Sindhudurg's Malvan. Wildlife photographer and naturalist Darshan Vengurlekar recorded the video of the golden jackal feasting on jackfruit. He noted that while jackals are known to consume easily accessible fruits like mangoes, jamun, cashews, and karvande, it's uncommon to see them consuming fruits with tough exteriors. “Fruits with shells like jackfruit or coconuts require more effort to eat, which is why this behaviour stood out,” Vengurlekar told Mid-Day. Golden Jackals in Mumbai: Jackal Rescued Near Mulund Housing Society (Watch Video).

Golden Jackal Caught on Camera Eating Jackfruit

Wildlife photographer and naturalist Darshan Vengurlekar has documented a rare behaviour among the golden jackal, spotting a canid feasting on jackfruit in Malvan, Sindhudurg district. The golden sighting took place a few days ago. “We have often seen jackals eating fruits found… pic.twitter.com/5M024K7E1Y — Ranjeet Shamal Bajirao Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) July 27, 2025

