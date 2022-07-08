Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Maharashtra is the Indian economy's engine. If we keep progressing as a nation, we can become a 7 trillion economy. "We made a pledge in 2015 to grow to a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. I renew that pledge today, under Maha CM Eknath Shinde's leadership," Fadnavis added.

Check Tweet:

