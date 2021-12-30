Mumbai Police arrested two persons involved in the firing incident at the SBI branch at Dahisar west. Police seized looted cash and weapons from the accused. The robbery incident took place on Wednesday at the bank's Dahisar branch. One SBI contract employee died after being shot by 2 masked persons. The robbers had looted Rs 2.5 lakhs from the SBI cashier.

Maharashtra | Mumbai Police arrest two persons involved in the firing incident at the SBI branch at Dahisar. Looted cash and weapons were seized from the accused. — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

