Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, BMC Headquarters, and Mantralaya were illuminated in tricolours as India marks 75 Years of Independence. Earlier, the Rashtrapati Bhavan was illuminated in tricolour.

