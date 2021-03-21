Maharashtra reports 30,535 new COVID-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 24,79,682 while the total recoveries are at 22,14,867. The death toll has mounted to 53,399 while the active cases in the state stand at 2,10,120.

