In a tragic incident, a water pipeline burst in the middle of a road in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on March 4, Saturday. A few minutes later, a woman riding a scooter got trapped in the heavy flow of water. The viral video begins to show the road as of on March 3, 2023. And it captures a two-wheeler passing by the premises seconds before the water pipe made it above the ground. Another angle from the site showed what the rider had to go through after being hit by the unexpected water release. It showed purportedly a woman riding a scooter being hit to the roadside due the powerful waters and later managing to be rescued by locals there. The woman was reportedly injured in the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Two Groups Clash Over Land Dispute in Sambhal, Set Hut on Fire; Cops Arrest Two After Video Goes Viral.

Road Cracks Open in Yavatmal:

#WATCH | Road cracked open after an underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal, Maharashtra earlier today. The incident was captured on CCTV. A woman riding on scooty was injured. pic.twitter.com/8tl86xgFhc — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

I was talking on the phone when I saw the road crack open due to the force of water as an underground pipeline burst. Water filled in the area & people looked scared: Eyewitness of the incident, Pooja Biswas, Yavatmal — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

