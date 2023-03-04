In Sambhal, a case of fierce lathi-bashing and torching of huts has come to the fore over the land dispute that has been going on for years. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Police has started investigation in this matter by registering an FIR against 4 people and two people have been arrested. When the dispute escalated, people from both sides came face to face. Started showering sticks on each other. Meanwhile, someone set the hut on fire. There was an atmosphere of chaos due to the incident of fire and use of sticks. Fortunately, no one was inside the hut when the fire broke out. Uttar Pradesh: Cops Thrash Two Youths in Mathura, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Clash in Sambhal:

