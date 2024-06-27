A man was tied to a tree and brutally beaten with sticks over suspicion of theft in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. Four people were involved in the assault, as seen in a disturbing video widely shared on social media. The footage shows the man writhing in pain while being struck with a large stick, with one individual holding him to ensure the blows landed. Officials stated that a police case has been filed, and an investigation has been launched into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Momos Seller Slits Man's Throat on Road in Bareilly, People Stand as Mute Spectator (Disturbing Video).

Man Thrashed in Maharashtra (Disturbing Video)

A man in Ahmednagar was tied to a tree and beaten by four people...the attackers suspected the man of being a thief and thrashed him...FIR registered registered the four people#Ahmednagar #Video #Thief #Mumbai #cctv #Maharashtra #MetroCitySamachar pic.twitter.com/Gb1dR6nPp3 — 𝗠𝗘𝗧𝗥𝗢 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥 ❁ (@MetroSamachar) June 27, 2024

