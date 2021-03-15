Maharashtra Reports 15,051 New COVID-19 Cases And 48 Deaths In The Past 24 Hours:

Maharashtra reports 15,051 new COVID-19 cases, 10,671 discharges, and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 23,29,464 Total discharges: 21,44,743 Active cases: 1,30,547 Death toll: 52,909 pic.twitter.com/ToKb4hysh5 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)