In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a severe road accident occurred at Malihabad when a private bus travelling from Hardoi to attend a wedding in Lucknow collided with an overloaded dumper. It is said that the impact of the collision severely damaged the bus, thereby injuring the driver, conductor and several passengers. Soon after the accident, the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Several Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Crash on NH-91 in Bulandshahr (Watch Video).

Several Injured in Road Accident in Malihabad

