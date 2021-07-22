Mamata Banerjee Slams Narendra Modi Govt Over Attack on Journalists and Media Houses, Calls It ‘Another Brutal Attempt To Stifle Democracy’

I strongly condemn this vindictive act that aims to suppress voices that bring out the TRUTH. It's a grave violation that undermines the very principles of democracy. Urging everyone in the Media to stay strong. Together we shall never let the autocratic forces succeed! (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)