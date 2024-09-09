In a remarkable display of courage in Karnataka, a 14-year-old schoolgirl from Kinnigoli, Mangaluru, lifted an overturned auto-rickshaw to save her mother trapped underneath it. The incident, captured on CCTV and now viral, occurred when the girl’s mother was crossing the road near a petrol pump after picking up her daughter from tuition. A three-wheeler suddenly lost control, hitting a man and knocking the woman to the ground, trapping her beneath it. In a moment of sheer determination, the young girl rushed to the scene and, with extraordinary strength, lifted the vehicle off her mother. Her swift action not only saved her mother but also helped free a passenger inside the auto. Passersby quickly gathered to assist, and the woman was rescued without further harm. Ghazipur Shocker: Shopkeeper Brutally Assaulted for Seeking Payment for Paneer, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Girl Lifts Auto in Mangaluru

