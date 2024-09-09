A shopkeeper in Ghazipur faced severe consequences for asking a local thug to pay for paneer. When the shopkeeper demanded the payment, the thug and his associates brutally attacked him in broad daylight. The incident occurred at the Irrigation Department Crossroad in the Sadar Kotwali area. A video of the assailants beating the shopkeeper with sticks and rods has since gone viral. Authorities are investigating the incident, and efforts are being made to apprehend the attackers. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Arrested, Minor Detained for Assaulting Police Head Constable, Stealing Service Gun in Ghazipur.

Shopkeeper Beaten for Demanding Payment for Paneer

