Chaos erupted at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Monday, May 19, after YouTuber Manish Kasyap was allegedly attacked by a group of doctors. Reportedly, Manish Kasyap was kept hostage for about 3 hours. According to initial reports, the altercation stemmed from a dispute between Kasyap and some doctors, possibly triggered while he was filming a video on hospital premises. The exact cause remains unclear, and no formal complaints have been lodged by either side. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident. YouTuber Manish Kasyap Announces To Quit BJP and Surrender Before Bihar Police After FIR Against His YouTube Channel for Publishing Controversial News Report.

Manish Kasyap Attacked

बीजेपी नेता और यूटयूबर मनीष कश्यप को PMCH हॉस्पिटल में डॉक्टरों ने पीट दिया पुलिस ने आकर जान बचाई! यहां Manish Kashyap सही है! मनीष कश्यप एक महिला की इलाज के लिए सिफारिश किया था ! डॉक्टरों का रवैया तो सबको पता है मनीष ने वीडियो बना लिया ? पोल खुलने न पाए इसलिए मनीष की पिटाई कर… pic.twitter.com/0I6jCjgsVq — ShivRaj Yadav (@shivaydv_) May 19, 2025

Manish Kasyap Attacked and Held Hostage

खबर आ रही है पटना के PMCH में यूट्यूबर मनीष कश्यप की जमकर कूट दिए गए बताया जा रहा है कि मनीष कश्यप वहां अपनी नेता नगरी दिखा रहे थे इस वजह से डॉक्टरों से विवाद हुआ और उसके बाद मनीष कश्यप की जमकर धुनाई हुई#ManishKashyap pic.twitter.com/HHBJ2uhwJb — Manish Yadav लालू (Journalist) (@ManishMedia9) May 19, 2025

