Beed District Collector Dipa Mudhol Munde has issued prohibitory orders under CrPC 144(2) in a 5 kilometres radius of the District headquarters and all Taluka Headquarters. The authorities have taken the decision after today's incidents of violence in the district. Protestors seeking reservation in government jobs and education as part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for the Maratha community set fire to the NCP office in Beed City on Monday, October 30. Later, they also set the residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and the state's former minister Jay Kshirsagar on fire. Maratha Reservation: Agitators Set NCP Office, Residences of MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and Former Maharashtra Minister Jay Kshirsagar on Fire in Beed (Watch Video).

Maharashtra | Beed District Collector Dipa Mudhol Munde has issued prohibitory orders under CrPC 144(2) in the 5 kilometers' radius area from District headquarters and all taluka Headquarters in the district. The decision has been taken by the authorities after today's incidents…

