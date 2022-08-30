A case was registered against 26 people for offering namaz together in a house in Moradabad' Dulhepur village. The case had been filed on the complaint of a local named Chandra Pal Singh. Reportedly, cops filed a case under Section 505-2 (statement conducing to public mischief in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the case was withdrawn after the incident was not found to be proven.

Check Police's Reponse:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)