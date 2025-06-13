In a daring medical evacuation amid challenging monsoon conditions, the Indian Navy airlifted a critically ill Indian seafarer from a Singapore-flagged oil tanker near Kochi on June 13. The rescue operation was launched after an emergency alert was received from the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region. Braving low visibility and rough weather, a Seaking helicopter from INS Garuda carried out a precision winching rescue, as the tanker lacked a suitable landing spot. INS Sharda was also diverted to support the operation. The 41-year-old patient was successfully airlifted from the Eagle Veracruz and brought ashore. He was later shifted to a hospital in Kochi for medical care. The Indian Navy also shared a video capturing the dramatic rescue mission. The video shows navy officers perched on the Seaking helicopter pulling the patient up from the tanker. Indian Navy’s INS Surat Docks at Surat’s Hazira Port on Gujarat Foundation Day 2025 (Watch Video).

Navy Airlifts Sick Crew Member from Tanker

#WATCH | An alert message of a medical emergency requiring the evacuation of a crew from the Singapore-flagged oil tanker Eagle Veracruz was received from IFC IOR (Information Fusion Centre, Indian Ocean Region) on 13 June 2025. On receipt of the information, Indian Navy's… pic.twitter.com/lIiGvTa7aS — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)