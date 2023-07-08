Central Railway has scheduled a Mega Block on its suburban sections to facilitate essential maintenance work on Sunday, July 9, 2023. On Central Line, a mega block will be in force between Vidyavihar and Thane stations from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm. Local services on Harbour Line will be affected from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm due to the mega block. There will be no mega block on Western Line on Sunday.

Mega Block on Sunday

