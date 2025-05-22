Agra Cyber Crime Police have arrested Durgesh Singh Tomar, a Gwalior resident, for allegedly duping over 15 people of approximately INR 25 lakh through sextortion and fraudulent investment schemes using fake female identities and tech-based deception. Tomar created bogus social media profiles posing as women to befriend male victims. He would then blackmail them using manipulated nude images and video calls. In a bizarre twist, he used viral phrases like “Mele Babu Ne Khana Khaya?”, a line popular on social media, to build false intimacy and gain trust before executing the fraud. A video has also surfaced showing the accused mimicking a female voice during calls to further deceive victims. Tomar also operated Telegram groups where he promised high returns on fake investment schemes, convincing victims to transfer large sums of money. Two mobile phones used in the crimes have been seized. Crackdown on Cyber Criminals in India: 20 Cyber Fraudsters Involved in 515 Cases Nationwide Arrested.

‘Mele Babu Ne Khana Khaya?’ Used for Agra Cyber Fraud

"Mele babu ne khana khaya?" being used for cyber fraud UP's Agra police has arrested a man identified as Durgesh who use to change his voice to dupe and honeytrap customers. pic.twitter.com/8VYdX5ImID — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 22, 2025

