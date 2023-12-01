Sharing a candid moment with her 'good friend', Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to her official X handle on Friday, December 1, and dropped a pic with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Good friends at COP28. #Melodi", Meloni wrote in the caption to the her post. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 in Dubai. Previously, PM Modi also shared a picture of himself engaged in a conversation with Meloni at the Summit. COP Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni on Sidelines of COP28 in Dubai (See Pic).

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Shares Selfie with PM Modi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)