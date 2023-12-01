Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle and shared a pic of himself along with Italy PM on Friday, December 1. Along with the caption of the image, the latter wrote in Italian, “Met PM Giorgia Meloni of Italy on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future.” PM Modi is currently attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 in Dubai. COP Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak Engage in Fruitful Talks at COP28 in Dubai (See Pic).

PM Narendra Modi Meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni on Sidelines of COP28

Incontro con PM @GiorgiaMeloni dell'Italia a margine del #COP 28 Summit. Confido negli sforzi congiunti di India e Italia per un futuro prospero e sostenibile. pic.twitter.com/zdCSLHOKya — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Met PM Giorgia Meloni of Italy on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future." pic.twitter.com/FgoEysGasH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

