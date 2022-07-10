The Congress on Sunday removed Michael Lobo as the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly for conspiring to engineer a defection in the party. Congress party in-charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said a conspiracy was hatched and led by Lobo and former chief minister Digambar Kamat to weaken the party in the coastal state.

Check Tweet:

Michael Lobo immediately removed from the position of Leader of Opposition of Goa: Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC Goa in-charge pic.twitter.com/FMY8YMHyTP — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)