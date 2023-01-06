Military tattoo and Tribal dance festival will be held this year on the occasion of Republic day 2023. The events will be a part of Republic day celebrations and will be held on January 23 and 24 at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium in New Delhi. Republic Day 2023 Speech Ideas in English for School Functions & Competitions: Inspirational Speeches and Patriotic Quotes for India’s 74th Republic Day (Watch Videos)

Check Tweet:

Military tattoo and Tribal dance festival will be held as part of Republic Day Celebrations 2023 at JLN Stadium, New Delhi for the first time on January 23-24. @DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD@TribalAffairsInpic.twitter.com/iUHlLDr5x6 — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 6, 2023

