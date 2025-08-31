In a shocking incident, two bike-borne miscreants snatched the mobile phone of a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on August 28 at around 8:58 pm. A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to the video, the girl student was on her way home while talking on the phone was targeted by two bike-borne miscreants. The video shows the accused approaching slowly before quickly snatching her phone and fleeing. The incident left the student shaken, and although bystanders attempted to chase the culprits, they managed to escape. The police have arrested the accused duo within 4 hours. The police seized 5 snatched mobile phones from the duo. Jalpaiguri Shocker: Man Chops Up Wife, Roams Around With Her Hear and Body Parts in Bag Before Fleeing in West Bengal.

Mobile Snatching in Agra

2 Accused Arrested

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)