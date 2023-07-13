Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in France as he arrived in Paris on Thursday for two-day visit. A woman from the Indian community dedicated a song to PM Modi. The woman not only sand a song for PM Modi, but also chanted "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai" in the end. PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in France Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Received by French PM Elisabeth Borne in Paris.

Woman Sings Song for PM Modi:

#WATCH | France: A woman of the Indian diaspora dedicates a song to PM Narendra Modi after he met them in Paris pic.twitter.com/hY4QpKjITO — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

PM Modi Meets Indian Diaspora in Paris:

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora who have gathered in Paris to welcome him. pic.twitter.com/pg6lYMcxEv — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

#WATCH | Paris: PM Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora who have gathered here to welcome him. PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 PM IST today. pic.twitter.com/48A8tsjY6k — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)