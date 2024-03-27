The Bombay High Court recently ordered the Secretary of Health, Government of Maharashtra, and the Commissioner of Police of Thane to take legal action against a medical officer for gross negligence in conducting the postmortem of a deceased named Mohan Bhoir in a murder case. The court ordered while hearing a bail application filed by a man named Jaywant Bhoir, who has been accused of murdering a man in 2020. In his bail application, Jaywant said that the post-mortem report did not specify the cause of death of the victim. Notably, the medical officer mentioned in the post-mortem report said that the cause of death would be given after receipt of the chemical analysis report. Working Journalists Are Not Employees Under Maharashtra Unfair Labour Practices Act Due to Special Privileges, Says Bombay High Court.

HC on Gross Negligence

