In a bizarre incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a money was taken to a police station for creating mischief in Rajgarh. According to reports, a man who was troubled by the monkey took the animal to a police station in Rajgarh in order to seek some help and solution. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reports suggest that people in the city have been tired by the constant mischievious behaviors of monkeys. After the incident came to light, the cops gave the monkey to forest department officials. However, the monkey was so smart that he even ran away for the clutches of forest officials. Uttar Pradesh Monkey Attack: Man Falls From Roof of His House After Being Chased by Monkeys in Bareilly, Dies.

Man Reaches Police Station With Monkey

