Monsoon 2021 To Be Normal, Says Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan

Monsoon to be normal this season, says Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2021

Southwest monsoon will be 98 per cent of Long Period Average: Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy Rajeevan — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2021

