In a horrifying incident, a man was hit by a speeding car and hung off the bonnet of the vehicle while being dragged for several kilometres in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the incident unfolded over a trivial dispute. Following this, the victim was reportedly forced to sit on the bonnet of a moving car. According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle sped off at high speed, continuing for several kilometres before finally bringing the car to a halt. The entire ordeal, which took place on a highway, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. "Investigation/necessary action in connection with the matter is underway," Moradabad Police said. Lucknow: Car Rams 2 Riding Scooty in Uttar Pradesh, Drags Vehicle for Nearly 1 Km; Driver Chandra Prakash Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Seen Driving Car With Another Person Hanging on Bonnet

@moradabadpolice - Kindly look into it. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 15, 2025

Moradabad Police Responds

प्रकरण के संबंध में जांच/आवश्यक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)