A car rammed a scooty and dragged the vehicle for nearly 1 kilometre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the speeding car can be seen dragging the scooty on a Lucknow road. The sparks came out as scooty remained stuck to the front of the car, the video showed. Reportedly, the car hit 2 people riding the scooty. The duo was reportedly thrown away upon impact. Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the driver, identified as Chandra Prakash of Prayagraj after the clip went viral on social media. Gurugram Hit-and-Drag Horror: 10-Year-Old Pillion Rider Dragged by Speeding Car For 100-150 Meters After Collision, Dies.

Lucknow Drag Horror

लखनऊ की सड़क पर मूढ़ मनबढ़ों को रोकना चुनौती है! पीजीआई थाना क्षेत्र का है ये वायरल वीडियो, तेज रफ्तार कार ने पहले स्कूटी सवार दो युवकों को टक्कर मार दी. उसके बाद कार सवार बोनट में फंसी स्कूटी को करीब एक किलोमीटर तक घसीटते हुए ले गया. इस दौरान बोनट में फंसी स्कूटी से चिंगारी… pic.twitter.com/hRBliZbi0B — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) November 22, 2024

