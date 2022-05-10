The Northern Railway Lucknow Division introduced a foldable 'baby berth' to facilitate new mothers in trains. Northern Railway tweeted "On Mother's Day, Lucknow Divn of N.Rly. introduced a baby berth on experimental basis in Coach No.194129/B4, berth No 12 & 60. This will facilitate mothers travelling with their babies. The fitted baby seat is foldable & secured with a stopper." The initiative was announced by the Railways department on the occasion of Mother's Day.

