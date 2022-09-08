A day before Ganesh Visarjan, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai and offered prayers. The RIL chairman was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani.

See Pics:

Maharashtra: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal a day before Ganesh Visarjan pic.twitter.com/vkDYSsIBTX — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

