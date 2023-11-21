The Embassy of Israel in India on Tuesday, November 21, said that the state of Israel has listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terror organisation to symbolize the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks. The Embassy of Israel in India also said that they declared Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terror organisation despite not being requested by the Government of India. The Israeli embassy further noted that the state of Israel has formally completed all necessary procedures and has satisfied all required checks and regulations to the result of introducing Lashkar-e-Taiba into the Israeli list of illegal terror organisations. 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack: US Court Approves Extradition of 26/11 Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana to India.

Israel Lists Lashkar-e-Taiba as Terror Organisation

Embassy of Israel in India says, "To symbolize the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks, the state of Israel has listed Lashkar -e- Taiba as a Terror Organization. Despite not being requested by the Government of India to do so, the state of… pic.twitter.com/bME1PVnlQG — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

