At least one person died after a massive fire broke out in shanties in the Malad east area of Mumbai. Over 800 hutments have been gutted in the fire, reported news agency ANI. Smoke billowing out of the area could be seen from several kilometres away. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Slums At Appa Pada Area of Malad East (Watch Videos).

Malad East Fire

Mumbai: 800-1000 hutments gutted in level 3 fire that broke out in shanties in a slum in Malad: BMC — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)