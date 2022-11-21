The Mumbai Police recently arrested a man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in the Chunabhatti police station area. Police officials said that a case has been registered under section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Rahul Gandhi Interrupted by Translator During His Speech in Poll-Bound Gujarat, Watch Video To Know What Happened Next.

Man Arrested for Molestation

Mumbai | A man has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a minor girl in the Chunabhatti police station area. Case registered under section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act, say police. — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

