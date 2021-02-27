FIR Filed by BMC Health Officials Against Three Marriage Halls:

FIR lodged by BMC Health Department at Vakola police station against three marriage halls last night for violation of #COVID19 guidelines - 200-300 people gathered and mask was not used: BMC — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

