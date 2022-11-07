A video of a vendor overcharging for a 1-liter bottle of Rail Neer packaged drinking water at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai is doing rounds on social media. Soon, the Central Railway (CR) authorities initiated an inquiry after the video went viral on the internet. Mumbai: 130 Years Old Tunnel Discovered Under Nursing Complex of JJ Hospital in Byculla (Watch Video).

Central Railway Initiates Inquiry:

Rail Neer at Approved Rates Only, Says Central Railway:

All stalls and pantry cars have to sell Rail Neer water bottles of one litre at approved rate of ₹15/- only. If there is excess charging, then complaint can be lodged at any station or online at Railmadad. pic.twitter.com/1Q19hdf4sn — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 7, 2022

